Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$69.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$36.48 and a 1-year high of C$90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.45.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.24, for a total value of C$2,191,024.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,681,787.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.693 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

