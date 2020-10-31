Research Analysts Set Expectations for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$291.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.90 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.17.

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) stock opened at C$1.49 on Friday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -80.43%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

