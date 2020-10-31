Research Analysts Set Expectations for Park National Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Park National in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.29.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $91.65 on Thursday. Park National has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $105.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Park National by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Park National by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 181.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the third quarter worth about $213,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

