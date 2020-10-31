Research Analysts Set Expectations for NCR Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NCR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 31.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,649,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 629,213 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,079,000. State Street Corp raised its position in NCR by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,750,000 after buying an additional 310,463 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1,268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 40.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 167,633 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.