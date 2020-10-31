Research Analysts Set Expectations for Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $195.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $208.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

