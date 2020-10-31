Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The business had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $39.81 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

