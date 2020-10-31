Research Analysts Set Expectations for DexCom, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DXCM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $319.58 on Thursday. DexCom has a one year low of $150.41 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $219,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,296 shares of company stock worth $25,002,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

