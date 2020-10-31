Research Analysts Set Expectations for Coca-Cola Amatil Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coca-Cola Amatil in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Amatil’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Amatil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Amatil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCLAY opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

