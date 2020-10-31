Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CU. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a C$37.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.75.

TSE CU opened at C$31.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1 year low of C$25.25 and a 1 year high of C$42.97.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$740.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

