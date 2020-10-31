Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TECK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

