Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

