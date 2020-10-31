Research Analysts Offer Predictions for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for F5 Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter expects that the network technology company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

F5 Networks stock opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 53.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $33,386.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,677 shares of company stock worth $762,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

