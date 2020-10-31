Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$12.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.63. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.59 and a 12-month high of C$17.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.57.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.73 million.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

