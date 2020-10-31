Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

NXST has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $82.40 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 128,579 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,293,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

