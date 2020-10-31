Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altagas Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Altagas in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. CSFB raised shares of Altagas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.21.

ALA stock opened at C$16.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$8.71 and a twelve month high of C$22.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$989.15 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

