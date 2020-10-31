Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) PT Raised to $28.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Renasant has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Renasant will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Renasant in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Renasant by 109.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

