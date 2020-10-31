Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after buying an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.64.

Shares of REGN opened at $543.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.49 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $575.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 33,460 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.94, for a total transaction of $20,174,372.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,479,268.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,823 shares of company stock worth $99,036,079. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

