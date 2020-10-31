Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $187.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 22.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

