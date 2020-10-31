Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Recruit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

OTCMKTS RCRRF opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Recruit has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.29.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

