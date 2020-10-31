Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $9,281,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,583,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,924,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $54.32 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.