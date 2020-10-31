Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$476.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$20.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of C$13.84 and a 1 year high of C$22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total transaction of C$4,698,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,402 shares in the company, valued at C$3,935,166.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.28%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

