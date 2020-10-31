Raymond James Comments on Nutrien Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NTR opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,098,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,467,000 after acquiring an additional 374,329 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,505,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,538,000 after buying an additional 352,240 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,138,000 after buying an additional 1,007,046 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,509,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,546,000 after buying an additional 415,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,402,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,098,000 after buying an additional 309,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

