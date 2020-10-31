Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H)

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.92.

TSE H opened at C$29.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.25 and a 12 month high of C$30.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

