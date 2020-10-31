Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantica Yield in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Yield’s FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 108.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 920,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,040,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 15.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,630,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,535,000 after purchasing an additional 349,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 484.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 200,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 166,140 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

