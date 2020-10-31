Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Gap Down to $90.00

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.00, but opened at $85.00. Rank Group shares last traded at $90.10, with a volume of 83,539 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on RNK shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.24 million and a P/E ratio of 36.00.

Rank Group (LON:RNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (1.20) (($0.02)). Sell-side analysts predict that Rank Group PLC will post 1390.0000309 EPS for the current year.

About Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

