Range Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 12,921 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,614 call options.

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

RRC opened at $6.58 on Friday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

