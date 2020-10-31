Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI) Trading 11.8% Higher

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 261,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 426,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.50, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.69.

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) Company Profile (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

