Quotient (QTNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Quotient has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $380.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.30. Quotient has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,911,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

