Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QGEN. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Qiagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Commerzbank raised Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.32 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.72.

Shares of QGEN opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,581.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 89,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 31.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 293.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

