QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Up 8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) shares traded up 8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 3,404,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,588,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 4.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

