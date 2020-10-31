QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) PT Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.
QCRH stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $490.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QCR during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the second quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in QCR by 517.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QCR during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.
