QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) PT Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

QCRH stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $490.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. Equities analysts predict that QCR will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QCR during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the second quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in QCR by 517.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QCR during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

