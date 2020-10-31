Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Lowered by Cormark

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

