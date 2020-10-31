Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $746.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Community Health Systems by 312.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

