Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Increased by Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $19.80 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,772,000 after purchasing an additional 724,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,850,000 after buying an additional 846,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,837,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

