Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Increased by Truist Securiti

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

FBK opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $947.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 350.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 91.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 167,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $203,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $886,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $119,566.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

