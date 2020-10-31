Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Core Laboratories Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $642.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $49.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after buying an additional 318,581 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,011,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 507,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 71,029 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 527,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 103,915 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.