Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Decreased by KeyCorp

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2021 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

CE opened at $113.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.96. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Celanese by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Celanese by 2,024.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,960,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

