Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.73%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $299.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.