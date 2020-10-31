Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp Boosted by Analyst (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.05 million.

EFN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.16.

EFN opened at C$12.55 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$6.96 and a 52 week high of C$13.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$361,187.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

