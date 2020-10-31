Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Decreased by Analyst

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 74,831 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 173.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National CineMedia by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in National CineMedia by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

