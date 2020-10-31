Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$397.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$36.50 price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.79.

Shares of CPX opened at C$29.36 on Thursday. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.15.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

