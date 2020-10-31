Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.
Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$397.00 million during the quarter.
Shares of CPX opened at C$29.36 on Thursday. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.15.
Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Company Profile
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.