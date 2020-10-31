Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issued By Capital One Financial

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEB. Citigroup upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Shares of PEB opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,023,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 358,723 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 306,293 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,758,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,715,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 346,818 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

