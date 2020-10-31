Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Monro Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Monro in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Monro stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Monro by 65.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Monro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Monro by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

