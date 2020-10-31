Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Lowered by SVB Leerink

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. uniQure has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $76.69.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in uniQure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in uniQure by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 14.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 13.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in uniQure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $91,831.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,932 shares of company stock valued at $935,551. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

