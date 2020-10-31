Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Boosted by Wedbush

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.99. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 143,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $145,000. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.