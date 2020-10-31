Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. 140166 lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

