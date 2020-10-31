Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Issued By KeyCorp

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. 140166 lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.39.

MA opened at $288.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.