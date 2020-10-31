Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the software giant will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,247,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $196,688,000 after buying an additional 633,838 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,018,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,325,187,000 after buying an additional 954,906 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.