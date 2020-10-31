Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $181.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

