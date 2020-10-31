Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Parsley Energy, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

Shares of PE stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 in the last ninety days. 19.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Parsley Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 41.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 94,826 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,759.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

